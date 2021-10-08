Home Decor Biz Puts TM Violation Blame On Amazon Listings

By Brett Barrouquere (October 8, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A home decor business that makes adhesive marble countertop designs said a rival company's request for an injunction targeting its Amazon listings is "frivolous" because it doesn't control how the e-commerce giant displays the items. EzFauxDecor, which was hit with a more than $1 million judgment this summer after a jury found it infringed trademarks for "instant granite" held by Instant One Media, is fighting Instant One Media's request for an injunction blocking it from using the term to sell its faux countertop products. On Thursday, it told a Georgia federal judge it doesn't control how Amazon.com Inc. creates the URLs for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS