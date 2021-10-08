BIA Worker's Bias Suit Says Colleague Threatened Hate Crime

By Rachel Stone (October 8, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A longtime Bureau of Indian Affairs highway engineer slapped the federal agency with a race discrimination suit claiming he had to endure a campaign of harassment that included demeaning comments about Native Americans and a co-worker threatening to shoot him. Curtis Grinnell filed a Title VII suit Thurday in California federal court alleging that the BIA didn't properly investigate his complaints that a colleague had threatened him with gun violence and made other racist comments about Native American people that included comparing them to dogs. "Plaintiff's pleas to defendant BIA to investigate [his colleague's] hostility and alleged racial discrimination and accusation...

