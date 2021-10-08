Kaiser Permanente Hit With Vaccine Mandate Suit

By Melissa Angell (October 8, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A group of Kaiser Permanente workers sued their employer Thursday after the company implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that placed certain workers who did not fully comply on unpaid leave, arguing that the mandate violates personal liberties protected by the Fourteenth Amendment. United KP Freedom Alliance, an association encompassing more than 4,000 Kaiser employees nationwide, along with six named plaintiffs, filed the lawsuit in California federal court, accusing Kaiser of violating workers' personal autonomy, their bodily integrity and their right to reject medical treatments. The mandate requires Kaiser's employees and physicians to be vaccinated, although it allows those who receive medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS