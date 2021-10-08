FDA 'Vaccine' Label Not Last Word On Mandate, Court Told

By Bill Wichert (October 8, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Students at The College of New Jersey have said a federal court should not rely on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's labeling of COVID-19 shots as vaccines in finding that the U.S. Supreme Court's more than century-old Jacobson ruling barred their constitutional challenge to the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. Five TCNJ students made that point Thursday in reiterating their stance that the high court's 1905 Jacobson v. Massachusetts opinion — which rejected a challenge to a smallpox vaccine requirement — is inapplicable since the so-called COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are "gene therapy products,"...

