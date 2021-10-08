Fed. Circ. Weighs Undoing $375M EagleView Win Under Alice

By Britain Eakin (October 8, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday appeared to call into question EagleView's $375 million win over a Verisk Analytics unit, suggesting its patents on technology for determining roof repair estimates through aerial imagery might be invalid under Alice. The three-judge panel was considering Verisk Analytics Inc. subsidiary Xactware Solutions' appeal of a New Jersey federal judge's determination that the patents aren't invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. Alice held that known ideas are invalid as abstract absent an inventive concept, and that carrying out a known idea with conventional computer functions doesn't make it patentable. Xactware argued that the district...

