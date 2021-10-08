Salmon Farmers Slam Buyers' Move To Revamp Price-Fix Suit

By Christopher Cole (October 8, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Salmon-farming companies are urging a Florida federal judge in a massive price-fixing case to reject a bid from buyers to consider using the antitrust "rule of reason" standard to decide whether the sellers engaged in Sherman Act violations. The fish farmers decried the plaintiffs' move in a Thursday filing, saying it would be their fifth version of the antitrust suit, this time adding "a new and distinct theory of illegality" and prejudicing the defendants. The consolidated federal suit in the Sunshine State followed investigations and raids in Europe of Norwegian-owned companies farming Atlantic salmon over concerns about potential cartel activity. The...

