Citing NLRB Memo, NCAA Athletes Say No Pay Is 'Offensive'

By Max Jaeger (October 8, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The NCAA and private universities cannot dodge a proposed minimum wage class action brought by athletes now that the U.S. Supreme Court and federal labor authorities have made it clear that the lack of pay is "offensive," the athletes told a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday. The athletes said in a filing the court must reject an "extraordinary" interlocutory appeal of an Aug. 25 order keeping their case alive, citing the top court's ruling in NCAA v. Alston and a statement by the National Labor Relations Board's general counsel that athletes at private universities should be considered employees under federal labor law....

