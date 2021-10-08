NJ Medical Device Co. Must Face Class Claims Over IPO

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 8, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Friday revived consolidated securities litigation accusing a migraine treatment device maker of concealing the investment risks of its key product when it went public three years ago, ruling that a lower court judge never explained her reasons for tossing the case. A Somerset County Superior Court judge dismissed two complaints against electroCore Inc. and others with prejudice, but never conducted oral argument nor issued an oral or written opinion spelling out her findings or legal conclusions, a three-judge Appellate Division panel said. The lower court's action ran counter to case law and court rules,...

