EPA To Rely On Civil Rights Act Power To Reach Justice Goals

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 8, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will strengthen and expand its efforts to enforce civil rights laws as part of an overall plan to embed environmental justice principles into its work, which could mean an uptick in complaints and more scrutiny of civil rights obligations in other decision-making contexts. In its 2022 to 2026 strategic plan, released earlier this month, the EPA lists promoting environmental justice and enforcing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as the Biden administration's second goal, following its aim to "tackle the climate crisis." The agency ties environmental justice and civil rights together throughout the document...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS