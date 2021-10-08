CoinFlip Is Latest Co. To Hire CCO As Crypto Scrutiny Mounts

By Al Barbarino (October 8, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based CoinFlip has tapped an ex-Morgan Stanley financial crimes intelligence executive and former assistant U.S. attorney as its compliance chief, a move that comes as the cryptocurrency industry ramps up compliance hiring amid increased scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice and financial regulators. Colleen Kavanagh will head up the crypto ATM operator and trading firm's compliance program and supervise its anti-money laundering program, maintaining key relationships with both federal and state regulators as the firm "continues to grow and expand internationally," according to an announcement Thursday. Cavanaugh served as a senior executive in Morgan Stanley's global financial crimes group, running the financial...

