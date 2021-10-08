Chancery Orders Delay In $2B Thoma Bravo-QAD Merger Vote

By Jeff Montgomery (October 8, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Delaware court late Friday issued a limited preliminary injunction for a scheduled Oct. 15 stockholder vote on private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP's planned $2 billion acquisition of manufacturing software company QAD Inc., citing a hedge fund investor's claims that proxies omitted important details about negotiations. Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti, ruling from the bench during a late-afternoon teleconference, ordered supplemental disclosures on details involving communications among QAD and Thoma Bravo figures on two dates before the deal was approved and said stockholders must have 20 days to mull over the extra information before the deal goes to a vote....

