ComEd Ruling Invites Plaintiffs To Bypass Filed Rate Doctrine

By Tyson Covey (October 8, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Commonwealth Edison Co., the retail electric utility for the Chicago area, has been accused of bribing Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House, to help pass laws that led to ComEd being able to increase its charges by billions of dollars. In 2020, a putative class of retail consumers sued ComEd in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleging violations of state law and the federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. As damages, the plaintiffs sought a refund of the fee increases that they alleged led to them overpaying for electricity. Last month, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS