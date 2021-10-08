Transgender Atty Says Ill. Board Must Act On Gender ID Bias

By Celeste Bott (October 8, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A transgender attorney wants the administrator of Illinois' attorney conduct board to declare that discrimination on the basis of gender identity is prohibited under the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct, saying in a new lawsuit she routinely faces such discrimination from lawyers and judges. The Illinois attorney conduct rules already prohibit discrimination by attorneys on the basis of race, sex, religion, national origin, disability, age, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status, but "sex" should encompass gender identity, gender expression, nonbinary status and transgender status, Illinois attorney Sheryl Ring said in a complaint filed in Illinois state court Oct 1. "Suing the Supreme...

