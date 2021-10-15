New Contractor Insights On 'Other Transaction' Bid Protests

By Locke Bell and Krista Nunez (October 15, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- As federal agencies, and the U.S. Department of Defense in particular, increasingly allocate greater amounts of their annual budgets to nontraditional contracting arrangements generally known as other transaction agreements, or OTAs, a common question continues to come up: We just lost a significant OTA competition; can we file a bid protest? The answer to this question is far from settled, and opinions vary within both industry and the government. But a few federal courts have taken on the task and the early answer, in short, is yes. In fact, the better question is not if it can be done, but where....

