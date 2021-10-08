VW, Audi Parent Cos. Tell Texas Justices Claims Rightly Axed

By Linda Chiem (October 8, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen and Audi said Thursday Texas has overreached by trying to pin additional penalties on the automakers' German parent companies for allegedly rigging thousands of vehicles with emissions-cheating software, telling the Texas Supreme Court that a lower court properly dumped the state's claims on jurisdictional grounds. The companies filed a response brief Thursday urging Texas' high court to reject petitions from the state challenging an appellate panel's split December decision finding that Texas courts cannot exercise specific jurisdiction over the automakers' German parent corporations given a lack of minimum contacts with the Lone Star State. Texas' Third District Court of Appeals had...

