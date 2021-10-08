Calif. Enacts 'Silenced No More' Law, Stifling NDAs In 2022

By Lauren Berg (October 8, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law the Silenced No More Act, which starting next year will broaden restrictions on the use of nondisclosure agreements when settling employees' bias and harassment lawsuits. While California has already taken steps in recent years to curb the use of nondisclosure and nondisparagement agreements that shield claims of sexual harassment from public light, S.B. 331 aims to broaden those restrictions to cover a wider range of discriminatory acts, according to a statement by the bill's author, Sen. Connie M. Leyva, D-Chino. "The California State Legislature and Governor Newsom have now spoken: California workers...

