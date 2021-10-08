Walmart, Gift Card Buyers Must Have Trial On Arbitration Issue

By Craig Clough (October 8, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit held Friday that a proposed class of Walmart customers who allege funds were stolen off their gift cards by a third party must proceed to a trial to determine if an enforceable arbitration agreement exists — an outcome both parties hoped to avoid. The three-judge panel reversed a lower court's decision that an arbitration clause found in Walmart.com's terms of use was unenforceable against the plaintiffs and remanded the case for a trial on the question. Walmart urged in its appeal for the case to be sent to arbitration, or as an alternative option to proceed to a...

