5th Circ. Told PREP Act Doesn't Apply To COVID-19 Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (October 8, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The son of a nursing home resident who died of COVID-19 has urged the Fifth Circuit to uphold a Texas federal judge's order remanding the case to state court, saying the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act is "utterly inapplicable" to his suit accusing the home of medical negligence. Troy Mitchell submitted a brief Thursday urging the federal appeals court to affirm U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman's decision to remand to Tarrant County a suit accusing Wedgewood Nursing Home of causing Emma Mitchell's death due to failure to properly care and monitor her, which allegedly caused the nursing home...

