Sentencing Commission Data Tool Is Deeply Flawed

By Michael Yaeger (October 14, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- This past month, federal sentencing statistics became even more important for defense lawyers. The U.S. Sentencing Commission released the Judiciary Sentencing INformation platform, or JSIN — a new data tool that provides judges and the public with online access to limited sentencing data for similarly situated defendants. The problem is that JSIN has deep flaws that create a misleading picture of sentencing. JSIN provides averages and medians for federal sentences in the last five years, but it deliberately omits almost all lower sentences and it deliberately retains all higher sentences. Most notably, its averages and medians are only for sentences of imprisonment....

