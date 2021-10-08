Researchers Warn Of Ransomware Outfit Hitting Health Giants

By Ben Kochman (October 8, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Russian-speaking ransomware crew has aggressively targeted North American companies with more than $300 million in annual revenue in recent months, prioritizing freezing health care giants out of networks and demanding quick payment, researchers say. The group, which computer forensics firm Mandiant Inc. calls "FIN12," to date has not bothered to take what has become a typical step in many ransomware attacks — stealing sensitive data and threatening to release it, Mandiant wrote in a report released Thursday. The gang has instead "made a deliberate choice to prioritize speed," encrypting their targets' computer systems quickly and taking advantage of the target's need to avoid...

