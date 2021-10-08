Cooley-Led Personal Finance Site NerdWallet Files IPO

By Tom Zanki (October 8, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. on Friday filed an initial public offering preliminarily estimated to raise $100 million, represented by Cooley LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP, joining a busy autumn pipeline for IPOs. San Francisco-based NerdWallet did not indicate how many shares it plans to sell or at what price range, figures that are normally released as the IPO process moves forward. The company could raise significantly more than $100 million, which is a placeholder figure used to calculate fees. NerdWallet could go public by early November, based on a typical IPO schedule. NerdWallet offers financial advice...

