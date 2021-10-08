7th Circ. Won't Revive Doctors' Antitrust Spat With Cert. Board

By Hailey Konnath (October 8, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday declined to resurrect a physicians organization's claims that a nonprofit medical specialty boards group illegally colluded with hospitals and insurers to force doctors into paying more, finding that the suit "comes nowhere close to stating a claim." The three-judge panel affirmed an Illinois federal judge's toss of the lawsuit against the American Board of Medical Specialties, which the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons had accused of coercing doctors to pay for recertification programs for their specialties. The district court "had no choice but to dismiss the case," because the complaint merely points to an allegation...

