Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Won't Revive Doctors' Antitrust Spat With Cert. Board

By Hailey Konnath (October 8, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday declined to resurrect a physicians organization's claims that a nonprofit medical specialty boards group illegally colluded with hospitals and insurers to force doctors into paying more, finding that the suit "comes nowhere close to stating a claim."

The three-judge panel affirmed an Illinois federal judge's toss of the lawsuit against the American Board of Medical Specialties, which the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons had accused of coercing doctors to pay for recertification programs for their specialties. The district court "had no choice but to dismiss the case," because the complaint merely points to an allegation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!