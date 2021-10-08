Seila Law Throws In Towel In Fight That Restructured CFPB

By Jon Hill (October 8, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- California law firm Seila Law LLC told the Ninth Circuit on Friday that it has decided against pursuing another U.S. Supreme Court appeal in its long-running fight with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, backing down after previously mounting a successful constitutional challenge to the federal agency. Seila Law informed the circuit court of its decision in a letter filed just days before an Oct. 11 deadline to petition the justices to again take up the case, in which the CFPB has sought to enforce a 2017 investigative demand against the firm. The brief, one-paragraph letter did not elaborate on the law...

