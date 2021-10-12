Upshots Of Del. Holding On Appraisal Rights Waivers In M&A

By Joanna Cline, Christopher Chuff and Taylor Bartholomew (October 12, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- In what represents a victory for private equity and venture capital investors, on Sept. 13, the Delaware Supreme Court issued a decision in Manti Holdings LLC v. Authentix Acquisition Co., confirming the enforceability of appraisal waivers by private contract so long as the stockholders agreeing to the waiver are sophisticated, informed, represented by counsel and have at least some bargaining power. The decision serves to further reinforce the long-standing trend of sophisticated investment firms using stockholders agreements to require common stockholders to support strategic transactions involving the corporation, including by waiving their appraisal rights under Delaware law. Background The case arose...

