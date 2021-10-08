KC And The Sunshine Band Bassist Hits EMI With IP Suit

By Melissa Angell (October 8, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Bass guitarist Richard Finch of the popular '70s disco group KC and the Sunshine Band sued Sony Music's EMI Longitude Music on Friday in California federal court, looking to claw back partial copyrights for nearly 100 songs that Finch co-wrote. The case involves roughly 99 musical compositions that Finch co-wrote with fellow band member and founder Harry Wayne Casey during the 1970s. "That's the Way (I Like It)," "Please Don't Go" and "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty" are among some of the songs that Finch is suing over. Finch says that he served EMI, who currently owns the copyrights to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS