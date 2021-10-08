Reverse Mortgage Co. To Pay $1.3M In CFPB Settlement

By Katryna Perera (October 8, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- National reverse-mortgage lender American Advisors Group has agreed to pay nearly $1.3 million to settle with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over allegations that the lender used inflated and deceptive home estimates to lure consumers into taking out reverse mortgages. In a proposed final judgment, the bureau said it was seeking a consent order that would prohibit AAG from future unlawful conduct and require the company to pay a $1.1 million civil penalty and $173,400 in consumer redress. The CFPB had filed a complaint in California federal court prior to the settlement alleging that AAG violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS