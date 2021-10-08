9th Cir. Axes Ex-Bank Executives' Fraud Conspiracy Charges

By Lauren Berg (October 8, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit on Friday vacated conspiracy and fraud charges against a pair of former Oregon bank executives accused of defrauding the financial institution, rejecting two of the government's three theories about what property interest the bank lost. In a 33-page opinion, the two-judge majority vacated Dan Heine and Diana Yates' convictions of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and making false bank entries at the Bank of Oswego, saying federal prosecutors' theories that the pair deprived the bank of accurate information in its records and their salaries and bonuses don't hold up. "There is no cognizable property interest in 'the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS