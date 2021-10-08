Derains Denies Congo's Claims In $772M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (October 8, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Prominent arbitrator Yves Derains on Friday denied the Republic of the Congo's allegations that he had improper ties to the Lebanese CEO of Commissions Import Export SA, which won a more than $772 million arbitral award against the country from a tribunal Derains chaired nearly a decade ago. Derains told Law360 that the allegations are "completely unfounded," adding that he is reserving his rights to take "appropriate legal actions." The Congo reportedly made the allegations in litigation filed on Thursday, in which it accused the arbitrator and founding partner of Derains & Gharavi of having ties to Mohsen Hojeij, who said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS