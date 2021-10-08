Pfizer Sold Carcinogen-Tainted Chantix, Buyers Claim

By Hailey Konnath (October 8, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Pfizer has allegedly been peddling "adulterated, misbranded and unapproved" Chantix, a drug designed to help people quit smoking, consumers said in a proposed class action on Friday, specifically claiming that the drug was contaminated with a carcinogen. Named plaintiff Karen Duff said in her complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court that the so-called varenicline-containing drugs, like Chantix, that Pfizer sold were actually "rendered worthless" because they were contaminated with a probable human carcinogen, n-nitrosovarenicline. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer's VCDs contained n-nitrosdimethylamine contamination levels many times higher than the agency's limits, Duff said, noting that Pfizer has...

