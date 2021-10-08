Brand Battles: NY Developer Fights 'Hudson Yards' TM App

By Tiffany Hu (October 8, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the developer behind New York's Hudson Yards is trying to block an Indian textile giant's trademark application on the same name — plus eight other cases you need to know about. Building Blocks HY IP Holding Co. LLC, which is owned by the Related Companies, went to the board on Wednesday to stop Welspun India Ltd. from registering "Hudson Yards" as a trademark. Mumbai-based Welspun India, which makes home textile products, filed its application in August 2020 for a Hudson Yards trademark on towels, bedsheets and bed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS