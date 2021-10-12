CBD Co. Says YouTuber Brand Nelk 'Bullying' It In IP Fight

By Katryna Perera (October 12, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A CBD company that sells vapes and gummies has sued Nelk Inc., an entertainment company owned by Canadian-American YouTubers, over an alleged intimidation campaign regarding copyright infringement, which the CBD company denies committing. In a complaint filed in New York federal court on Friday, FullSend Inc. is seeking a declaratory judgment that it has not infringed copyrights or trademarks held by Nelk, an entertainment company owned by a popular YouTube channel that has almost 7 million followers and primarily produces prank videos. Nelk operates under a brand called Full Send Entertainment, and the term "Full Send" is regarded as a slang...

