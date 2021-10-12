Amtrak Can't Get Juvenile Med Docs In Employee Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (October 12, 2021, 12:40 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge won't let Amtrak subpoena juvenile medical records from an employee alleging that an on-the-job injury left her with brain trauma, saying the information it's requesting is "not proportional to the needs of the case." In an order filed Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Dana M. Douglas partially granted a request from Camille L. Mahar to quash or limit the subpoena request, saying that National Railroad Passenger Corp., the company behind Amtrak, could only request records dating from 10 years before the 2019 incident. According to the complaint, Mahar, a coach attendant for Amtrak, was on a train heading...

