Spain Pursues Immunity From Insurers' UK Oil Spill Suit

By Christopher Crosby (October 11, 2021, 2:05 PM BST) -- Spain should be immune from claims that it breached an insurance contract by seeking damages in court rather than arbitrating with insurers over a €1.5 billion ($1.73 billion) oil spill, lawyers for the country told an English appeals court on Monday. The decision by Spain to pursue civil claims against insurers after a massive oil spill was an exercise of sovereignty, the Court of Appeal has heard. (AP Photo/Carmelo Alen) The decision by the Spanish government to pursue civil claims against insurers to cover the damage caused by the oil spill caused was an exercise of the country's sovereignty, not a...

