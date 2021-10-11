Davis Polk, Skadden Design $11B Emerson-AspenTech Deal

By Benjamin Horney (October 11, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Emerson Electric will buy a majority stake in AspenTech and merge its own industrial software units into the target in a transaction with an equity value of $11 billion that was crafted by respective legal advisers Davis Polk and Skadden, the companies said Monday. The deal calls for Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. to pay $6 billion for a 55% stake in Massachusetts-headquartered Aspen Technology Inc., according to a statement, and as part of the agreement, Emerson will merge its own industrial software businesses — OSI Inc. and Geological Simulation Software — into AspenTech. Under the terms of the transaction, a new...

