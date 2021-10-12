MCCA Launches Scorecard To Evaluate Law Firms' DEI Efforts

By Clarice Silber (October 12, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Minority Corporate Counsel Association has launched a diversity scorecard aimed at showing law firms where they fall in terms of several diversity, equity and inclusion metrics and where they can improve. The MCCA said on Monday that its diversity scorecard relies on data from its annual Law Firm Diversity Survey and was developed with consultation from many general counsel and different law firms. According to MCCA, the scorecard assesses law firms on demographics, recruitment, retention and attrition, and promotion for women and diverse groups. Wanji Walcott, chief legal officer and general counsel at Discover Financial Services and the MCCA's board...

