Insurer Accuses Jazz Pharma Of 'Grotesque' Antitrust Scheme

By J. Edward Moreno (October 12, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A California health care provider accused Jazz Pharmaceuticals of conspiring with competitors to delay generic versions of its Xyrem narcolepsy drug and of instituting "grotesque" price hikes. In a complaint filed Friday, Molina Healthcare said Jazz abused the Federal Drug Administration's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy program, or REMS, filed "sham patent" lawsuits and entered into agreements with its competitors to delay the rollout of generic versions of Xyrem. "All the while, Jazz imposed a series of grotesque price hikes that would have been impossible had generic entry been successful," Molina said, adding that the scheme caused it to pay inflated...

