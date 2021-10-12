Bankrupt NJ Diocese Eyes $26M Fund For Sex Abuse Victims

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 12, 2021, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey Catholic diocese driven into bankruptcy by a barrage of clergy abuse claims proposed a Chapter 11 plan Tuesday that will shell out at least $26 million to compensate hundreds of survivors. The compensation plan is outlined in a filing made in New Jersey bankruptcy court and comes a little more than a year after it the Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden lodged its Chapter 11 petition, the diocese said in a statement Monday. The $26 million fund could grow to $40 million if the clergy sex abuse claimants choose to accept tax-free payments over seven years, the diocese said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS