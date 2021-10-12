Top Court Won't Review Toss Of $1M Abbott Age Bias Award

By Brian Dowling (October 12, 2021, 12:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it won't review a First Circuit decision that threw out an Abbott Laboratories employee's $1 million jury award and most of her age bias suit against the medical device company. Puerto Rico-based Abbott sales manager Luz González-Bermúdez had called on the high court to review the First Circuit's March opinion, arguing that the decision further compounded a circuit split about how to compare workers in bias suits. The high court declined to review the case in its order list released Tuesday morning. The First Circuit said González's comparison of herself to two other workers, Rocio...

