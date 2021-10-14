Tai Wants More Efficient, Accessible WTO Legal System

By Alex Lawson (October 14, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Thursday that the World Trade Organization's dispute settlement wing must be reshaped to work more effectively and diplomatically, warning that the current system is too complicated and expensive. Speaking in Geneva, Tai did not commit to lifting the U.S. government's block on appointments to the WTO's Appellate Body, which has frozen the trade organization's highest legal authority for nearly two years. It would be a mistake, she said, to restore the Appellate Body "for its own sake," and simply reinstate the status quo. "It is about revitalizing the agency of members to secure acceptable resolutions,"...

