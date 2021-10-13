H-E-B Gets Baker's Injury Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Jonathan Capriel (October 13, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appeals panel pushed out of court a negligence lawsuit filed by a Spanish-speaking worker who was struck by a forklift while on the job, finding that the law must presume the woman understood the binding arbitration agreement she signed with supermarket chain H-E-B even if she can't read English. The three-justice panel on Tuesday reversed a lower judge's decision to reject H-E-B LP's motion to compel arbitration on Maria Saenz's claims that the company is responsible for her back injuries, which required surgery. While the San Antonio-based grocer's method of securing the signature was not ideal, it fell...

