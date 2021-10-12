Health First 'Misrepresents' Antitrust Suit, Patients Say

By Christopher Cole (October 12, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Patients accusing a Florida hospital chain of using exclusivity deals to monopolize an acute care market urged a federal judge to keep their suit intact, saying the provider can't get their Sherman and Clayton Act claims tossed as poorly pled. Health First Inc. moved last month to throw out two counts in the proposed antitrust class action claiming that HF struck a series of deals with regional rival Adventist HealthCare to gain control of Adventist's competitive decision-making in Brevard County. A nonprofit corporation, Health First owns four hospitals in the county. According to HF, the patients' amended complaint, filed after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS