Justices Won't Take Up Dispute Over Tribal Couple's Taxes

By Theresa Schliep (October 12, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a challenge from members of the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida to taxes the Internal Revenue Service assessed on payments they received from their tribe's casino revenue. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to review an Eleventh Circuit decision that found there was no clear tax exemption applicable to payments received from the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) The justices let stand an Eleventh Circuit decision finding that married tribe members James Clay and Audrey Osceola should have reported the distributions from the tribe as taxable income, according to an order list....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS