Hospital Gets Infant Death Suit Tossed Over Expert Report

By Mike Curley (October 13, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has freed a hospital from a couple's suit alleging that its negligence led to the death of one of their newborn twins, saying their expert's report fails to show how the hospital's nursing staff failed to meet the standard of care. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the three-justice panel reversed an order allowing Rebekah and Kalum Cornett's suit against C-HCA Inc., which runs Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, to go forward, saying the trial court abused its discretion by ruling that their expert report was sufficient to support their claims. A suit against doctors at the hospital...

