CIT Freezes Final Duty Collection In Taiwan Tire Dispute

By Alyssa Aquino (October 12, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday suspended the liquidation of a Taiwanese company's rubber tire imports while the importer fights to keep its spare tire out of an anti-dumping probe. The importer, Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co. Ltd., and the U.S. had both called for a liquidation halt days before, having agreed that U.S. Customs and Border Protection would issue final duty assessments on Cheng Shin's imports after the case runs its course. "It is hereby ordered that defendant … is enjoined during the pendency of this litigation, including any appeals, from issuing instructions to liquidate or making or...

