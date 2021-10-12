NJ Atty Disbarred For Stealing From Family Member's Estate

By Nick Muscavage (October 12, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Maplewood, New Jersey-based attorney was recently disbarred by the state's high court after disciplinary officials found he knowingly stole tens of thousands of dollars from the estate of a dead relative. John B. Sogliuzzo was disbarred in an Oct. 6 order by the New Jersey Supreme Court for the knowing misappropriation of client and escrow funds, failure to promptly deliver to a third party funds or other property the third party is entitled to receive, committing a criminal act that reflects adversely on a lawyer's honesty, and conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation. Sogliuzzo was admitted to the New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS