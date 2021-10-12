Zoom Unlawfully Denied Job To DACA Recipient, Suit Says

By Melissa Angell (October 12, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. wrongfully rejected a job application from a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient "due to immigration" even though he previously explained several times that he is legally authorized to work in the United States, according to a Monday lawsuit in Washington federal court. Royer Ramirez Ruiz accuses the California-based Zoom of discriminating against him when it chose not to move forward with his candidacy for an engineering job because of his citizenship and immigration status. "Defendant discriminated against plaintiff on the basis of alienage by denying him the right to make and enforce a contract for work...

