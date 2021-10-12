Employers Advised To Heed Texas Vax Mandate Ban, For Now

By Katie Buehler (October 12, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Most Texas employers won't have to change their current COVID-19 vaccine policies to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's new executive order requiring accommodation of religious and medical exemptions to vaccine mandates, even as the policy is expected to be quickly challenged in court. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday requiring employers to accommodate religious and medical exemptions to vaccine mandates. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) The two-page executive order, issued Monday, prohibits employers in the state from requiring employees to be inoculated if they object to the vaccine on a religious basis, for medical reasons or for "any reason of personal conscience." The...

