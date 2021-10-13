Bilzin Sumberg Adds Corporate Partner And Associate In Fla.

By Matt Perez (October 13, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP announced the further expansion of its corporate practice group with the addition of a former TouchSuite counsel as an associate and a new partner arriving from Shutts & Bowen LLP. David Resnick rejoined the firm as a partner, having previously served as a tax and corporate attorney at Bilzin Sumberg for four years. Robert Lee moved over as an associate after nearly four years at TouchSuite, a financial technology company based in Boca Raton, Florida. "Given the experience that David brings in all facets of corporate transactions and complex real estate deals, we are...

