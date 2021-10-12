5th Circ. Upholds SEC Win In Fresh Test Of Liu Decision

By Katryna Perera (October 12, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's decision to issue a $2.4 million win to the U.S. Securities and Exchange in a case concerning an alleged penny stock fraud, marking a first-of-its-kind ruling on one of the elements of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Liu v. SEC. According to Tuesday's opinion written by Judge Gregg J. Costa, this is the first time a court of appeals has been asked to rule on the "awarded for victims" question that arose out of the Supreme Court's Liu decision, which set a new standard for disgorgement in SEC cases. In June 2020,...

