Pa. Salon Sues Insurer Seeking Virus Closure Coverage

By Matt Fair (October 12, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The owners of a Pittsburgh-area hair salon have launched a class action accusing a Twin City Fire Insurance Co. of breaching the terms policy by refusing to provide coverage for financial losses sustained after they were forced to shut down last year as a result of the pandemic. Michael and Karen Martin, the owners of Martin's of Sewickley, said in a complaint filed in federal court on Monday that Twin City Fire, a subsidiary of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., had improperly denied their claim after concluding that the COVID-19 pandemic hadn't caused the kind of direct physical loss or damage required...

